Norfolk-based E-2 Hawkeye Crashes, Two Injured, One Fatality

The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m. Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns.



Unfortunately, the third crew member was found deceased in the aircraft. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased. The name of the crew member killed will not be released at this time, pending primary next of kin notification.



This is under investigation, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.

