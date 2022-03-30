Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk-based E-2 Hawkeye Crashes, Two Injured, One Fatality

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m. Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns.

    Unfortunately, the third crew member was found deceased in the aircraft. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased. The name of the crew member killed will not be released at this time, pending primary next of kin notification.

    This is under investigation, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 10:09
    Story ID: 417731
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk-based E-2 Hawkeye Crashes, Two Injured, One Fatality, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crash
    Hawkeye
    VAW-120
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT