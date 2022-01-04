Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Member Killed in E-2D Crash Identified

    NOROFLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    On Wednesday, March 30, Lt. Hyrum Hanlon, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 lost his life when an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye conducting routine flight operations crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Va.

    Hanlon, who commissioned in the Navy from Arizona State University in May 2017, reported to VAW-120 Jan. 31, 2021.

    "It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120 “Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss.”

    The U.S. Navy continues to coordinate with state and local officials on the salvage planning efforts of the E-2D aircraft. The health and safety of the local community is a top priority during recovery efforts; overflight aircraft confirmed no pollution or discharge of fuel in the area. Salvage operations are expected to proceed in accordance with standard procedures which consider all environmental impacts.

    The cause of the mishap remains under investigation.

