Salvage Planning Efforts Underway for the E-2 Hawkeye that Crashed Near Wallops Island, Virginia

Salvage planning efforts are underway for the Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 that crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Va, March 30. The crash, which left one service member dead and two injured remains under investigation.



The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m. Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns. They continue to receive treatment in a local area hospital.



Unfortunately, the third crew member was found deceased in the aircraft. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased. The name of the crew member killed will not be released until after primary next kin notification.



The U.S. Navy will continue to coordinate with state and local officials regarding this incident, and greatly appreciates the support from the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police and Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team for their combined efforts with search and rescue activities.



“This is a tremendous loss for both our squadron and for the family and friends of our fallen service member,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are committed to determining the cause of this incident.”



All reports indicate that the fuel tanks on the aircraft remain intact, with no concerns to public health.



Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

