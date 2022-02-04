Truman Celebrates Navy Chief Birthday

Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220331-N-GP384-1085 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 31, 2022) Chiefs attend a Chief Petty Officer...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220331-N-GP384-1085 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 31, 2022) Chiefs attend a Chief Petty Officer Birthday observance in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 31, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe) see less | View Image Page

ADRIATIC SEA – The Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) honored the Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday with an observance ceremony hosted by Truman’s very own chiefs.



The event was an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the 129-year history of the Navy chief petty officer.



Chiefs have played a pivotal role in naval history since the establishment of the rank of chief petty officer on April 1, 1893. Prior to 1958, chief petty officer was the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Navy until the Military Pay Act of 1958, which established the senior chief petty officer and master chief petty officer ranks. Navy chief petty officers continue to serve a dual role as both technical experts and as leaders.



The event began with the Sailors Creed, followed by a prayer and stories of influential chiefs throughout Naval history.



Truman’s command master chief, Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, offered his thoughts regarding the importance of chiefs in the Navy.

“First, I believe that we must take extreme ownership of our commands and our Navy,” said Wilkerson. “We have the honor of passing down a legacy of extreme ownership of chiefs that come before and after us. The chief must be consistent in all that we do and say; this inspires confidence in all those that we lead, guide and mentor while ultimately creating an environment of trust. We must know that we are called to a higher purpose. April 1st, 1893, we were born with one purpose in mind: to keep the Navy running by any means necessary.”



Before concluding the ceremony with a cake cutting, Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer, gave his remarks.



“Today there are 118 board-eligible Sailors, from Harry S. Truman alone, that are aspiring to be you,” said Duff. “Many will see that goal realized this year and the balance of the crew will continue that journey, guided by your leadership; engaged leadership founded on humility, respect, empathy and integrity. As in all things in life, our current adversity creates both a challenge and an opportunity. In honor of your birthday, and the generations of those that have worn the anchor before you, and the generations who inspire to wear the anchor, let us focus on the opportunity. Happy birthday chiefs. It remains, as it has, every day since my first day in the Navy, in 1991, an honor to serve alongside you.”



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.



