    Navy Investigating Fuel/Water Release at Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy is investigating a release of no more than 30 gallons of a water and fuel mixture in the vicinity of tanks 13 and 14 in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The release occurred at approximately 12:11 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and was stopped shortly after. Response teams have completed recovery efforts.

    Dewatering work was being conducted at the time. This periodic maintenance removes water from fuel tanks holding fuel. All dewatering maintenance has stopped.

    The Navy notified the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and EPA of the spill. DOH was on scene following the cleanup.

    The Red Hill well remains secured, and the Navy continues to monitor drinking water.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:00
