Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, recently signed a revised work schedule policy. This regulation outlines the full range of alternate work schedules (flexible and compressed) that will be available to most staff.



“This regulation, in addition to the recently revised telework program, represents the foundation for our workplace transformation focus and future post-pandemic work environment,” Jansen said. “Supporting a healthy life-work balance enables our people to be all they can be in service to the nation and further exemplifies St. Paul District as an employer of choice and one of the Corps of Engineers’ Best Places to Work.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 17:48 Story ID: 417685 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New work policy offers more flexibility, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.