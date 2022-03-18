Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New work policy offers more flexibility

    Courtesy Photo | Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, signs the district work schedules policy, Nov. 23.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, recently signed a revised work schedule policy. This regulation outlines the full range of alternate work schedules (flexible and compressed) that will be available to most staff.

    “This regulation, in addition to the recently revised telework program, represents the foundation for our workplace transformation focus and future post-pandemic work environment,” Jansen said. “Supporting a healthy life-work balance enables our people to be all they can be in service to the nation and further exemplifies St. Paul District as an employer of choice and one of the Corps of Engineers’ Best Places to Work.”

