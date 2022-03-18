Patrick Harding: the maestro of property management

Patrick Harding, a supply technician, began his career with the St. Paul District in 1991, originally in the contracting division as a clerk/typist before starting in logistics. Before he came to the Corps, Harding went to Saint Paul College for a six-month bookkeeping and clerical course and then worked temporary jobs for the Ramsey Action Programs, Public Employees Retirement Association and St. Paul Water and Utilities. He has been a staple to the logistics office for the past 26 years, according to Mike McGarvey, chief of logistics.



“During this time, Patrick has proven himself to be one of the district’s most dedicated, hardworking, respectful, customer-oriented employees who is kind, caring and always willing to help customers resolve any property issues they may have,” McGarvey said.



During Harding’s 26 years with the logistics office, the St. Paul District has achieved 100% property accountability. McGarvey largely attributes this to Harding’s dedication. “Patrick has done an outstanding job ensuring the district completes 100% property inventories each fiscal year for our $80 million property book items. I know of no other Corps employee, or district, that can say they have a 26-year, 100% property book inventory track record like Patrick,” McGarvey said.



Harding said what he enjoys about his job is steady employment and coworkers that are fun and respect him for what he does. “He also has the greatest collection of 80s music (and some 70s throwback days) than any person I have ever known, and any day Patrick is at work he plays music all day,” McGarvey said.



