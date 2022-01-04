NAVFAC Washington Awards Support Services Contract for NAS Patuxent River

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $12,876,097 firm-fixed priced modification to the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with Diversified Service Contracting, Inc., headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for base operating support services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River.



The work to be performed provides all labor, materials, equipment, tools, management and supervision required to perform custodial, pest control, grounds maintenance, street sweeping, snow removal and transportation services for NAS Patuxent River, Md. After award of this option, the total cumulative face value of the contract will be $21,657,888.



The contract modification was awarded March 29, 2022. All work will be performed in Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

