NAVIFOR Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

SUFFOLK, Va. – More than 20 Chief Petty Officers from Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) celebrated the 129th birthday of the CPO rank April 1, 2022.



According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, the Chief Petty Officer, as recognized today, was officially established 1 April 1893, when the rank “Petty Officer First Class” was shifted to “Chief Petty Officer.” This originally encompassed nine ratings, or occupational specialties: chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master. Chief Petty Officer could be either an acting (temporary) appointment, designated as AA, or a permanent appointment, designated as PA. The Career Compensation Act of 1949 created an E-7 grade that standardized pay for all Chief Petty Officers, regardless of acting or permanent status. Acting status for Chief Petty Officers was not eliminated until 1965. A 1958 amendment to the Career Compensation Act added two new pay grades, Senior Chief (E-8) and Master Chief (E-9), and created six new rating titles.



“It’s an honor and a privilege to wear the fouled anchors, the rank of a Chief Petty Officer,” said NAVIFORs Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Chief Petty Officer Information Systems Technician Chris Boyson. “The task of training and mentoring our Sailors is not something that I take lightly, and I enjoy doing it day in and day out . I am in awe of everything the CPO mess has accomplished and am excited to see what is still yet to come.”



The CPO birthday is a time to step back, reflect, and then chart the way forward to encourage junior Sailors to ready themselves to promote to the Chiefs ranks.



The earliest known unofficial use of the term Chief Petty Officer dates back to 1776 when the Continental Navy ship Alfred’s foremost cook, Jacob Wasbie, a cook’s mate, received the title “Chief Cook.” The rate of Chief was officially established more than a century later on April 1, 1893.



There are currently three ranks of Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy: Chief, Senior Chief and Master Chief. According to Naval History and Heritage Command, “Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, Chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.”



