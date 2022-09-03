Operation Semper Fi: Maj. Phillips

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Marada Phillips, former company commander of The Basic School, now a senior Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) instructor at Eastern View High School in Culpepper, Virginia, continues to wear the uniform and pass on his stories and lessons he learned while serving in the Corps to younger generations for years to come.

“I knew after the Marine Corps I wanted to go back to the high school,” explained Phillips. “I like to share my stories with high school kids. I hope my stories inspire them to go out and get their own stories. “

It was an easy decision for to Philips transition to an NROTC instructor when he retired. As an NROTC instructor, Philips can make a difference in the lives of young men and women while still being able to wear his beloved Marine Corps uniform every day.

“That’s one of the strengths of the Marine Corps, once you finish your service, you are still a Marine, you are always a Marine, “said Phillips.

Philips believes that his experience as a Marine helped him succeed in the civilian sector by providing leadership experiences and knowledge to keep his NROTC detachment running smoothly.

