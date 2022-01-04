JMC launches Business Development Office to increase capabilities, public-private partnerships

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – If your organization needs ammunition production, shipping, storage and demilitarization, or other logistics services, the U.S. Army has a solution for you.



U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command and its arsenals, depots and ammunition plants across the country are seeking partnerships with government and private entities to collaborate on projects that hone the JMC enterprise’s core capabilities while providing lower costs, access to military-grade equipment, use of hazardous waste permits, secure ISO-certified facilities and an experienced, deployable workforce to potential customers. JMC and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize all conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $64 billion of munitions and missiles.



“We want to let our Army and DoD customers know JMC has a wide range of manufacturing and logistics capabilities to offer and those capabilities are being enhanced through modernization efforts,” Bill Dunkin JMC’s Business Development Office Chief said.



This initiative is part of the Army-wide push to modernize the force.



“The U.S. Army is undergoing its greatest transformation in 40 years,” Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner, JMC commanding general, said. “We need to make sure we’re using the latest and greatest methods and working strategically with other organizations is the best way to make that happen.”



As part of that modernization initiative, JMC stood up a business development office in June with a mission to connect potential private partners with the JMC subordinate command that can meet its specific needs. Each arsenal, ammunition plant and depot in the enterprise has its own specialties within JMC’s munitions production, shipping, storage and demilitarization operations.



“By taking an enterprise approach to Business Development we hope to leverage our installations to meet a wide variety of customer needs. Working together we can share best practices and lessons learned which will make us more successful in our efforts,” Dunkin said.



Gardner emphasized that the new program will also benefit U.S. troops.



“The scenario is a win-win-win,” Gardner said. “Private partners have the opportunity to easily access resources they may not gain on their own through one point of contact to guide them through the process. The JMC enterprise increases its strategic workload and the warfighter benefits from the ammunition enterprise’s improved skill sets and best practices. Our existing customers will also see reduced overhead costs.”



To learn more about the JMC Business Development Office, direct inquiries to (309)782-2225 or email usarmy.ria.jmc.mbx.business-development.army.mil or visit us on the web at https://www.jmc.army.mil/.

