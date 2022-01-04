Executive assistant to eight TAGs retires

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Beth Ann Shuttlesworth, executive assistant to eight of Pennsylvania’s adjutants...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Beth Ann Shuttlesworth, executive assistant to eight of Pennsylvania’s adjutants general during her 35-year career, marked her retirement with a ceremony March 31 at Fort Indiantown Gap. Four former TAGs, the widow of a former TAG, and the current TAG attended the ceremony and shared memories of their time working with Shuttlesworth. From left to right: Maj. Gen. (ret.) William B. Lynch, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s current adjutant general, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Wesley Craig, Helen Sajer, the widow of Maj. Gen. Gerald T. Sajer, Beth Ann Shuttlesworth, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Jessica Wright, and Air Force Maj. Gen. (ret.) Anthony Carrelli. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The executive assistant to Pennsylvania’s adjutant general marked her retirement with a ceremony here March 31.



Beth Ann Shuttlesworth served as executive assistant to eight adjutants general during her 35 years in the role.



“What’s really important, and what you brought to your job every day, is not written in your job description,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.



Schindler said that he never had to ask Shuttlesworth for anything, she always knew what was needed and pursued what was best for the organization with dedication and tenacity.



When Maj. Gen. Gerald T. Sajer became TAG in 1987, he offered Shuttlesworth the executive assistant position, a position to which he had hired her immediately after she graduated Central Penn College when he was a lawyer in private practice. Sajer’s widow, Helen, spoke at the ceremony, along with four former TAGs.



Shuttlesworth received several awards at the ceremony, including a flag flown at the U.S. Capitol, and proclamations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate. She then spoke from the heart, thanking everyone who gathered to celebrate her career.



“It’s been an awesome ride,” she said. “I have the greatest job, I love what I do and I love the people I work with.”



“I thank you from the bottom of my heart, you always put the organization first, you always gave it your all,” said Schindler.