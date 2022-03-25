Installation’s career skills program hosts graduation

Courtesy Photo | Home Builders Institute staff and graduates pose for a photo with Lamar Smith,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Home Builders Institute staff and graduates pose for a photo with Lamar Smith, president and founder of the Lamar Smith Group, March 25 on Fort Stewart. Smith served as the event’s key note speaker. see less | View Image Page

The Home Builders Institute held its graduation at its Fort Stewart training facility, March 25. The event celebrated and recognized 10 graduates for their achievements.



The graduation was well attended by Soldiers, Family members, the Directorate of Human Resources, Thomas Allmon and members of the Transition Assistance Program.



The transitioning Soldiers received OSHA 30 certification and additional certification in carpentry and electrical.



The guest speaker for the event was Lamar Smith, president and founder of the Lamar Smith Group. Smith was noted as being the former President of the State of Georgia Home Builders Association. He thanked the Soldiers for sacrifice to the service and to the country. He told the graduates that the National Association of Home Builders and HBI has trained and equipped them for a career in the construction industry. Smith elaborated on the facts of how great the building demand is and he reassured the graduates that they will assist in filling the shortages in the construction/home building field.



He summed up his address by providing them with some simple rules in knowing how to survive in good and bad markets.



Maintain a work life/personal life such as, showing up for work early, anticipating what is needed next, making yourself indispensable, don't smoke or do drugs, and lastly don't get a divorce or go into debt.



Smith told the graduates if they followed those rules they would be successful and had to the probability of becoming very wealthy in the business world of construction. Execute/achieve your goals. All graduates received jobs or job offers and some of the graduates were remaining in Southeast, Georgia for employment careers.



(Story by Richard Williams, Home Builders Institute)