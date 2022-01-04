MAKING WAVES: 152nd Airlift Wing Airmen vital to first iteration of Hawaiian Exercise

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing assisted in the successful execution of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Ho’oikaika 22-1 exercise from March 3-6, 2022.



The exercise was designed to test the ability to mobilize and generate stealth airpower from three separate locations across multiple Hawaiian Islands, and to evaluate command and control decision making and actions using the Agile Combat Employment concept.



“There is no set playbook for the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept,” said Col. Jeremy Ford, 152nd Airlift Wing commander. “Therefore, exercising ACE allows us and the U.S. Air Force to more effectively shape how ACE will be later defined both in doctrine and execution.”



In order to rapidly disperse F-22 Raptor aircraft, the exercise required the airlift capabilities of two C-130 Hercules aircraft from Nevada and multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 15th Wing locally in Hawaii to deliver troops, equipment and fuel to forward-operating locations at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay and Hilo International Airport.



Defenders from the 152nd Security Forces Squadron were responsible for providing airfield and aircraft security of the F-22’s at Hilo International Airport in a simulated austere environment.



These Airmen not only exceeded expectations in their duties throughout the exercise, but three security forces members also put themselves at risk responding to a structure fire while checking into their hotel after they got off-duty.



Staff. Sgt. Leslie Ryssman and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Glover, 152nd Security Forces Squadron members, were recognized alongside Senior Airman Kyle Martinez from the 154th Security Forces Squadron by Brig. Gen. Dann Carlson, 154th Wing commander, at the end of the exercise for their bravery and outstanding performance.



Meanwhile Airmen from the 192nd Airlift Squadron, 152nd Maintenance Group, and the 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) were tasked with turning Nevada C-130 Hercules aircraft from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to provide troop, cargo and fuel transportation to ensure that airpower was being constantly generated.



“The exercise quickly presented challenges for cargo,” said Ford. “With the dedication and highly regarded experience of our ‘Port Dawgs’ from Nevada who were augmenting our Hawaiian counterparts, the Airmen managed to process all of the cargo and keep the exercise moving forward.”



“We are also especially proud of our own Tech. Sgt. Jack Sand from LRS for being recognized as a superior performer by the Pacific Air Forces’ Inspector General,” said Ford.



The exercise also successfully executed a process called “wet-wing defueling” from the C-130’s. This is the ability to keep the engines running and off-load fuel directly to a fuel truck that then supplied jet fuel to the F-22’s.



“Ho’oikaika is a new way of conducting exercises,” said the 154th Wing Inspector General. “Gently getting rid of as many simulations as we can by uniquely challenging the skillsets of our Airmen. We’ve never seen an exercise that is being challenged in multiple locations for a single organization.”

