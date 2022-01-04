SELFLESS SERVANTS: Off-Duty 152nd & 154th SFS Defenders Respond to Fire in Hilo

Courtesy Photo | A structure fire burns near Hilo International Airport in Hilo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A structure fire burns near Hilo International Airport in Hilo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. Tech. Sgt. Timothy Glover and Staff Sgt. Leslie Ryssman, defenders from the 152nd Security Forces Squadron, along with Senior Airman Kyle Martinez, a defender from the 154th Security Forces Squadron, were recognized for their bravery for running into the burning building to check for anyone in need of help and for securing the scene until local authorities arrived. (Courtesty Photo) see less | View Image Page

HILO, Hawaii – During the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Ho’oikaika 22-1 exercise, Airmen from the 152nd and 154th Security Forces Squadrons were in Hilo providing security to F-22 Raptors in a simulated austere environment from March 3-6, 2022.



2,500 miles away from home, the defenders from Nevada and one from Hawaii were called beyond the line of duty while checking into their hotel after getting off shift.



At 2 a.m. local time on March 4, 2022, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Glover and Staff Sgt. Leslie Ryssman, defenders from the 152nd Security Forces Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, along with Senior Airman Kyle Martinez, a defender from the 154th Security Forces Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, were in the lobby of their hotel checking into their rooms when a local civilian came in saying that the four-story vacant hotel next door was on fire.



Martinez, a former firefighter, then ran out of the lobby toward the burning building, closely followed by Ryssman and Glover.



Martinez and Ryssman both made the split-second decision to selflessly run into the burning building to ensure that there was no one left inside.



Glover stayed outside of the structure to secure the perimeter of the building until Hawaii County police and fire personnel arrived on scene.



According to Captain Sandor Finkey of the Hawai’i Police Department, there was an estimated $2,025,000 in damage to the structure with no injuries reported.



The cause of the fire also remains under investigation by Hawaiian authorities.



All three Airmen were recognized and applauded by Brig. Gen. Dann Carlson, 154th Wing commander, and the entire exercise planning team at the conclusion of the exercise.



Ryssman was also recognized by her supervisors throughout the exercise for volunteering for the first overnight shift to secure the resources, while also creating and posting a schedule that ensured adequate rest for security forces members. She also was responsible for accounting for all weapons and ammunition throughout the exercise.



“Our Airmen of the 152nd Airlift Wing continue to amaze and humble us almost every day and this is just one reason why,” said Col. Jeremy Ford, 152nd Airlift Wing commander. “The selfless and brave actions of Tech. Sgt. Glover and Staff Sgt. Ryssman demonstrate their Airmen and Defender instincts to act without hesitation in order to protect others. I am incredibly amazed, humbled and appreciative of these two Airmen and their actions.”