Dover CGOC earns national recognition

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Dover Air Force Base’s Company Grade Officers’ Council won the 2021 National CGOC of the Year award, March 21, 2022.



Dover AFB’s CGOC bested approximately 100 other councils to earn the top spot.



“It’s an honor to be able to represent Dover [AFB] at the national level,” said 1st Lt. Laura Lanier, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations executive officer and CGOC president. “This award represents a total team effort. Our CGOC team members are incredible and I’m so grateful for their hard work. The team put on some awesome professional development events and coordinated volunteer and social activities both on base and in the community.”



CGOCs in the Air Force represent more than 47,000 junior officers in the active, Reserve and guard components of the Air and Space Forces, with a focus on promoting professional development and community service.



Throughout 2021, Dover AFB’s council hosted a number of activities including seven professional development sessions, five community service functions, three base support activities, five social events and 11 recruiting and retention activities.



Dover CGOC also held workshops, cross-talks and mentoring sessions encouraging camaraderie, understanding and leadership.



“I am incredibly proud of the work our junior officers are doing here at Dover Air Force Base,” said Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander. “These Airmen are leading from the front, continuously exceeding expectations and preparing themselves for future leadership positions in our Air Force.”



Continuing its dedication to excellence into 2022, the CGOC will implement the “Take Your CGO to Work” week April 4-8. Spearheaded by 2nd Lt. Trevor Bruno, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron officer in charge of asset management, interested CGOs will be matched up with squadron and group commanders for a day of mentorship. The week culminates with a capstone discussion on leadership with 436th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Matt Husemann.



Junior officers interested in participating in CGOC activities can attend general meetings at the Bedrock Innovation Lab the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m.

