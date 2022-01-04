NECE Staff Provide Education at National Conference

Courtesy story, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center



Personnel from the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) recently attended the 88th annual conference of the American Mosquito Control Association which took place March 1 - 4, Jacksonville, Fla. During the three-day conference, approximately 750 pest and vector management professionals were present, including 30 industry exhibitors. Nearly 250 oral paper presentations and posters on a range of subject matter related to the biology, surveillance, and control of arthropod vectors and arthropod-borne disease were presented.



Since 1935, this professional association has been dedicated to providing leadership, information, and education leading to the enhancement of public health and quality of life through the responsible environmental management of mosquitoes. Additionally, the event fosters networking for researchers, educators, vector control professionals, industry representatives, and students in mosquito control.



“I'm happy we were once again able to gather together for this event. This is the first in-person meeting AMCA has held since 2019. Mosquito control is a tight community and it was great to see friends and colleagues who work in the private sector and government mosquito control agencies,” said Ms. Jennifer Remmers, NECE’s Department Head, Readiness and Training. “This platform for knowledge exchange makes all of us better entomologists.”



The conference speaker lineup included one of NECE’s Entomology Officers, Lt. j.g. Sierra Schluep, NECE’s Assistant Department Head for Testing and Evaluation. Schluep presented her recent research on the time-of-day variability of pesticide susceptibility and metabolic gene expression as it affects the control of the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, a species that frequently threatens the health of deployed personnel.



“Staying informed on updated and cutting edge information related to preventing vector-borne disease transmission is vital to ensure Navy entomologists remain subject matter experts and are aware of the latest techniques and technologies to protect our deployed warfighters,” Schluep said.



NECE Research Entomologist Dr. James Cilek demonstrated the operational effectiveness of using cell phone power banks to operate mosquito traps for determining control thresholds of pest and disease transmitting mosquitoes on military installations, a discovery that will allow preventive medicine personnel to replace bulky 6 volt gel batteries currently used for this purpose.



Attendance by Navy Entomologists at these professional meetings enables them to address pest and vector management operational equipment gaps and supports training and mentorship for the next generation of medical entomologists, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety and health of our military service members across the globe.



