FRCE exceeds annual environmental objectives

James Small, a blade and vane repairer at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), checks water valves at building 4225. According to FRCE environmental officials, efforts to cut industrial wastewater generation have resulted in reductions of more than sixty thousand gallons per day in Building 4225 alone. Last year FRCE reduced its total industrial wastewater generation by 45%, exceeding its goal of achieving a 30% reduction in 2021.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – At Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), environmental stewardship is one of the guiding tenets of the command’s operations. Protecting the environment, the workforce and the surrounding community are at the forefront of the depot’s day-to-day processes.



This commitment to continuous improvement is evidenced by the depot’s performance in key environmental indicator areas. In 2021, FRCE marked the end of the year on a high note by achieving or exceeding its annual environmental objectives. When 2021 drew to a close, FRCE had cut industrial wastewater generation by 45%, reduced energy intensity by 18%, and achieved a landfill diversion rate of 61%.



In addition to meeting environmental objectives, the depot’s environmental program also successfully completed several audits and evaluations in 2021, passing each one with no major findings.

“Environmental stewardship at the depot means much more than simply being compliant with laws and regulations,” said FRCE Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson. “We are constantly working to improve the sustainability of our operations and processes; that was demonstrated by our performance last year. Our environmental team set high goals for us and we didn’t just meet those objectives, we exceeded them. “



“To consistently achieve and maintain this kind of performance requires an all-hands effort,” Atkinson explained. “This highlights the commitment throughout our workforce to delivering capable and quality aircraft to the fleet, all while protecting our local community and our natural resources.”



According to Andrew Krelie, director of the Environmental Division at FRCE, the depot’s environmental program must operate at this advanced level given the potential impact of environmental concerns.



“Our program’s mission here is to support the warfighter by maintaining environmental compliance and keeping our doors open,” said Krelie. “This ultimately means protecting our ecosystem, protecting our staff and the public, and protecting our waterways and land, all while ensuring the depot can fulfill its mission and get aircraft back to the Fleet. That’s why we set the goals we’ve targeted. They’re geared toward reducing that carbon footprint as well as using best practices.”



Krelie and the environmental team cite a Utilities Energy Service Contract (UESC) study started at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a major factor in reducing energy intensity. This study was initiated and coordinated by Headquarters Marine Corps, Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Duke Energy. FRCE’s Environmental Division and Facility and Plant Planning Division are fully engaged and looking at ways to identify measures resulting in significant energy conservation.



“Duke conducted extensive evaluations to identify potential energy conversation measures to assist us,” said Steve Azok, who manages FRCE’s Environmental Management System and International Organization of Standardization 14001 program. “They’ve gone through the existing fluorescent lights and replaced them with LED lights. Some measures were minor, like shutting off monitors every 10 to 15 minutes to reduce energy usage. Other things were on a larger scale, such as replacing lighting systems or replacing controls on HVAC system to control peak usage.”



According to Vicki Lewis, FRCE’s environmental compliance lead, the Duke UESC team took a comprehensive approach to reducing energy intensity at the depot. This involved looking into areas that are not always obvious when thinking in terms of energy intensity.



“Conserving energy is not just related to electricity, which is what most people immediately think about when we say reduce energy intensity,” said Lewis. “Another goal of the UESC is improved compressed air efficiency. By repairing system leaks we expect to see a reduction in energy use. When you have leaks you have to generate more compressed air in order to compensate for the leak. This, in turn, uses more energy.”



In addition to reducing energy intensity, FRCE set its sights on reducing industrial wastewater generation. The depot reduced industrial wastewater generation by 45%, exceeding its 2021 goal of achieving a 30% reduction.



“In a lot of our processes we rely on fresh water, which in turn becomes industrial wastewater,” said Krelie. “We had rinse tanks with actuators on them that were basically running 24/7, and sometimes these systems were antiquated or old. To fix that, there have been facility upgrades and those have contributed to reducing excess discharge to the industrial wastewater treatment plant.”



In addition to facility upgrades and technical solutions such as putting timers on overflow tanks or installing water meters in certain areas, FRCE’s environmental team cites the role the depot’s personnel played in reducing industrial wastewater generation.



“Folks will call over and say that they have a hose in their area that’s been leaking,” said Lewis. “We always encourage people. Even if it doesn’t seem like a huge project, we still want them to call us. It all makes a difference. In addition to repairing leaking hoses, shops have participated in process improvements where they turn off the water on processes using water continuously, which saves thousands of gallons.”



Increasing the landfill diversion rate is another area where FRCE personnel played a key role in meeting the command’s environmental goals. FRCE increased its landfill diversion rate to 61% in 2021. This means that 61% of the solid waste generated at the depot was put toward renewable resources, including recycling.



“Basically, if you have curbside service at your house and you get two containers — one for trash and one for recyclables — it’s the same here,” said Azok. “It’s called mixed recycling. Our plastics, our aluminum cans, steel cans — they all go into just one container. The thought process is based on human nature — the easier you make things, the more compliance you’re going to get.”



Despite the success of mixed recycling at FRCE, Azok says its future impact will weaken due to economic factors. He says the depot is already embracing alternatives.



“It’s getting harder and harder to find partners that will take mixed recycling,” said Azok. “It’s a cost for them. It’s not as profitable anymore. That’s why overall compliance, making sure we sort everything, is important. A lot of our recycling comes from our industrial processes, and materials ranging from wood, metal, and tires to lead acid batteries. For instance, we sort ferrous and non-ferrous metal, which are probably the number one items as far as weight. As a whole, we average anything from 42,000 to 60,000 pounds of scrap metal a week.”



According to Azok, FRCE’s participation in a parts reclamation program offered by General Electric (GE) Aviation is another factor in increasing the landfill diversion rate, and also generates financial gains for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).



“One of the big wins for 2021 is through a program where T64 and F404 engine components used in the CH-53 and the F-18 can go back to GE,” said Azok. “GE takes these components, recycles them, and gives NAVAIR a credit. Last year, we sent off about 75,000 pounds of components back to GE for a credit for NAVAIR.”



In addition to being accountable for environmental objectives, FRCE also underwent several environmental audits and inspections in 2021. During these audits and inspections, there was a great deal of focus on FRCE’s Environmental Management System (EMS). An EMS is a series of elements that allows an organization to organize and continually improve its environmental performance. FRCE was the first Department of Defense facility to register a comprehensive EMS with the International Organization of Standardization, or ISO 14001.



“We achieved our initial ISO 14001 certification in 2003,” said Lewis. “It was a big deal to receive that registration. For a DoD installation to receive it and sustain it for as long as we have — it’s an accomplishment that makes us very proud.”



ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed-upon standard that sets out the requirements for an Environmental Management System. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste. FRCE submits to third-party surveillance and program audits in order to retain registration and certification.



“We have passed all of our surveillance and have been approved for continued certification,” said Azok. “In these most recent audits, we have had no findings. That just goes back to having aggressive EMS goals, having command support, and everyone at the command having an overall understanding of the EMS. We cannot accomplish our mission without input from the command – from leadership, support functions and the shops.”



In addition to ISO 14001, FRCE is responsible for complying with state and federal environmental laws as well as Department of Defense policies and instructions.



“We have not received any notices of violation from a state or federal entity,” said Azok. “From a compliance standpoint, they look at the full gamut. The state and federal government are happy with what we’ve been doing.”



FRCE’s environmental program does not stop with mandated requirements. The depot has long maintained an aggressive environmental posture focused on continuous improvement. This can be seen in the command’s history with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI).



“When we speak of ESI, we were there at the infant stage of the program,” said Krelie. “We saw the opportunity to participate and to share what we’ve learned and what we’ve accomplished.”



ESI is a voluntary program that recognizes and supports companies and facilities that display exemplary performance in reducing their environmental impact. The program also provides members with networking and outreach opportunities to learn and share knowledge.



“There are three levels within the ESI program: Partner, Rising Steward, and Steward,” said Lewis. “Steward is the highest level. In order to be a Steward you have to maintain a certain level of performance.”



FRCE was one of the earliest organizations in the state to earn the title of Steward in 2004. According to Azok, FRCE’s participation and status in ESI is unique.



“Not only are we at the Steward level membership, but we are the only Department of Defense facility serving as an ESI member,” said Azok.



ESI uses the international standard of ISO 14001 as a baseline for determining membership requirements. According to Lewis, FRCE’s long history with this standard aided the depot in its involvement with ESI.



“Fortunately, our ISO 14001 certification makes it easier,” said Lewis. “When we report every year, there is a box you can check that says, ‘Externally registered to ISO 14001.’ That check box eliminates several steps in the reporting process because the ESI team understands what this registration entails. Another aspect where ISO 14001 registration helps is having aggressive EMS goals. You cannot be considered for the Steward level if you don’t have aggressive EMS goals.”



The environmental team says the participation in ESI as well as the depot’s long history of successful environmental compliance have impacts that go beyond simply achieving environmental objectives.



“We are maintaining and creating partnerships with industry, the state, and within the local community,” said Lewis. “It allows for that good relationship where people want to work with us. It’s about much more than just environmental compliance. This ensures that we are seen as a good business partner and an active member of our community.”



In addition to achieving the ESI Steward title, FRCE’s environmental program has received the Secretary of Defense Environmental Award, two Secretary of Defense honorable mentions, eight Chief of Naval Operations Environmental Awards, four Secretary of the Navy Environmental Awards, and two Sustainability Awards from the State of North Carolina. These accolades span more than two decades and highlight the maturity and professionalism of the depot’s environmental program. Despite these successes, Krelie and the environmental team prefer to look forward rather than to the past.



“If we’re already going above and beyond and exceeding compliance requirements, then we are prepared for more stringent measures that will come about in the future,” said Krelie. “The things we are currently doing will eventually become the norm, whether in 10 years or 15 years. We want to stay ahead of that, continue to be proactive, and always exceed the minimum requirements. This is how we will continue to increase our resiliency, remain good stewards of our natural resources, and ensure that aircraft get out the door and to the warfighters who need them.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.