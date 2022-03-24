CMSAF visits Al Dhafra Air Base

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel M. Perry Jr., first sergeant special duty manager, visited Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing here March 24, 2022, as part of a tour of the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) area of responsibility in Southwest Asia.

“I was very excited to visit this AOR,” Bass said. “It’s really important to spend time with Airmen, looking eyeball to-eyeball, making sure they understand the significance of their mission here and what each of them bring to the fight.”

During their day on the ground, she and Perry visited members of each expeditionary group, had lunch with service members and recognized outstanding performers. Bass also visited and shared knowledge with her host nation counterparts at the Emirati Air Warfare Center.

“When it comes to doing the things our nation asks of us, we have to be integrated with our partners and allies,” Bass said. Sharing a common focus, with common goals, enables us to deter any adversary.

Bass ended the visit with an all-call where she addressed Airmen, Guardians and Soldiers.

During a question-and-answer session, members asked questions with topics ranging from professional development to suicide awareness and prevention programs, as well as the challenges she has faced serving in the top enlisted position in the U.S. Air Force.

“What can we do to better support our Space Force Guardians?” asked Master Sgt. John Garcia, member of the Air Forces Central Band.

“What can we expect in the future with regard to professional development and promotion testing?” asked Senior Airman Jose Soto, a force protection Airman assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron.

Bass provided answers to all the questions and closed with thanking the audience for their service and duty.

“We’re an all-volunteer force, and for Airmen to serve, be deployed, be away from their loved ones, and sacrifice so much … on behalf of the Secretary of the Air Force, and the Air Force Chief of Staff, thank you for what you do every single day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 04:38 Story ID: 417617 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE