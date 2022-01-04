Spangdahlem AB supports deployed troops

Since mid-February, hundreds of Airmen have been deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany in support of NATO operations.



The 52nd FW is currently hosting three units, to include the 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and U.S. Navy Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134.



In order to accommodate the influx of deployed troops, the 52nd Force Support Squadron has been steadily supporting Airmen through maintaining efficiency in dining options for members and inclusion with on-base events.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ingrid Muniz, 52nd Force Support Squadron commander, said the operations tempo at Spangdahlem AB has ramped up since the arrival of current deployed members.



“The busiest flight in our squadron has definitely been our services personnel,” said Muniz.

“When we first received notice of incoming deployers, we looked at all of our hours of operations and what we are able to provide for these Airmen. The dining facility was the main place we knew we were going to need to augment.”



In order to support the incoming deployed Airmen, the services flight flexed their capabilities by moving personnel from their current facilities into the dining facility to assist with the increased tempo.



“We moved these Airmen within 24 hours to help prepare meals and feed all of the incoming Airmen,” said Muniz. “We needed to pull Airmen from the fitness center to ensure we had enough members.”



The 52nd FSS has also been able to other dining choices and increasing hours at other facilities on base.



“Right now we are trying to be good hosts to our deployed members,” said Muniz. “Something we are working on now is trying to provide opportunities with Outdoor Recreation and off-base trips.”



Muniz said the quick response time from Airmen at the 52nd FW spoke volumes to get after the Wing commander’s priorities during current events.



“The 52nd FW has been working hard, and we have been crushing it,” said Muniz. “From the 52nd FSS, we are proud to be a part of this team and want to continue providing that support to our Saber Airmen and to our deployed guests.”



The 52nd FSS’s efforts in taking care of deployed Airmen during their time at Spangdahlem AB has been directly supporting Eastern European contingency operations and strengthening NATO defense postures and partnerships.



“We really appreciate the immense efforts of the personnel working in the DFAC,” said Lt. Col Tanner Gibson, 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander. “Nearly every entity we have worked with has done an unbelievable job in supporting and accommodating us.”

