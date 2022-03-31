WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- “I am still learning.” At the age of 87 years old, Michelangelo, the famous Renaissance artist, painter and sculptor, uttered four simple words that offer insights to the importance of lifelong learning for both personal and professional life.



A new Air Force Materiel Command Professional Library offers Airmen and civilians the opportunity to embrace lifelong professional development with books, podcasts, articles and more, inspired by leadership recommendations across diverse subject areas.



“It is important to be a lifelong learner. Our goal for this Professional Library is to spark critical thinking and inspire ongoing conversations between Airmen, family members and friends as new concepts and ideas are explored,” said Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director. “We are committed to the professional development of our Airmen across the enterprise. As leaders, we are often asked what content we are consuming; here’s a chance to learn alongside us as we move into the future.”



The Professional Library can be accessed at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Library/.



The contents of the site will be updated as new thoughts, ideas and concepts influence how we think and work across the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:06 Story ID: 417604 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New AFMC Professional Library encourages lifelong learning, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.