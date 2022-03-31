Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New AFMC Professional Library encourages lifelong learning

    AFMC Professional Library

    Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | A new Air Force Materiel Command Professional Library offers Airmen and civilians the...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- “I am still learning.” At the age of 87 years old, Michelangelo, the famous Renaissance artist, painter and sculptor, uttered four simple words that offer insights to the importance of lifelong learning for both personal and professional life.

    A new Air Force Materiel Command Professional Library offers Airmen and civilians the opportunity to embrace lifelong professional development with books, podcasts, articles and more, inspired by leadership recommendations across diverse subject areas.

    “It is important to be a lifelong learner. Our goal for this Professional Library is to spark critical thinking and inspire ongoing conversations between Airmen, family members and friends as new concepts and ideas are explored,” said Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director. “We are committed to the professional development of our Airmen across the enterprise. As leaders, we are often asked what content we are consuming; here’s a chance to learn alongside us as we move into the future.”

    The Professional Library can be accessed at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Library/.

    The contents of the site will be updated as new thoughts, ideas and concepts influence how we think and work across the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:06
    Story ID: 417604
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New AFMC Professional Library encourages lifelong learning, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFMC Professional Library

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    library
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT