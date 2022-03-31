Fort McCoy coordinates LRAM work on South Post for training area improvement, more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers complete Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) program work March 7,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers complete Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) program work March 7, 2022, in Training Area B-05 on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was completed in conjunction with Fort McCoy Forestry Office to assist them in providing an area for planting trees and to improve the area for training. LRAM crews use heavy-duty forestry mowers to shred vegetation. The Fort McCoy LRAM team also performs trail- and training-area maintenance, reconfigures sites to increase training potential, and repairs maneuver damage, including native grass seeding and erosion-control projects to meet Army guidelines or standards for sustainability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Employees working a mission under a cooperative agreement for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) program completed work in Training Area B-05 on Fort McCoy’s South Post in early March.



The LRAM program is aligned under the DPTMS Integrated Training Area Management program. DPTMS ITAM Coordinator Brooks Lundeen said the work in B-05 was just one of several areas receiving improvement.



“That work on South Post is in conjunction with Forestry to assist them in planting trees and improve some areas for training,” Lundeen said. “We are also currently working in Training Areas B-08 and B-20 to reduce down woody vegetation and improve areas for training following a timber harvest.”



Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch said his office often works hand-in-hand with the LRAM program to coordinate work all over the post's many forested areas.



Mentzel said why they required more LRAM work in the Training Area B-05 area.



“Timber was harvested from that location over two harvests,” Mentzel said. “The first harvest was around the 2005 timeframe. Strips were harvested with the plan for the remaining trees to 'seed in' the harvested strips. It didn’t work. The remaining jack pine was harvested in 2016.



“Fast forward to 2022, and we are going to eventually plant all 50-60 acres — roughly five to 10 acres annually — with new trees. This will be done with the support of several different organizations, and red pine is what is being planted.”



Mentzel said in 2022, the plan is to plant trees on 10 acres of Training Area B-05.



“We want that location to be trees as a screen to the Interstate and the training area complex,” Mentzel said. “We are planting other locations as well this year with Sparta (Wis.) students on April 26 and Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets on April 30.”



Mentzel added that more tree planting is planned on the cantonment during the annual Fort McCoy Arbor Day celebration April 29 at 9 a.m. that will take place just west of Gate 5 of the cantonment area.



“All are welcome to attend that celebration,” Mentzel said.



Lundeen said LRAM crews use heavy-duty forestry mowers to shred vegetation. He said this allows access to areas and improves them for training purposes. In addition to shredding, Lundeen said the LRAM team performs trail- and training-area maintenance, reconfigures sites to increase training potential, and repairs maneuver damage, including native grass seeding and erosion-control projects to meet Army guidelines or standards for sustainability.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.