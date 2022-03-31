HAFB seeks ideas from university engineering students during capstone event

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Kevin Ihrig, 309th Commodities Maintenance Group presents his project to university...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Kevin Ihrig, 309th Commodities Maintenance Group presents his project to university representatives during a capstone project presentation March 31, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The capstone project matches senior undergraduate mechanical engineering students with an engineering project defined and funded by an industry sponsor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Hill AFB in conjunction with Weber State University hosted its first senior capstone project presentation event March 31 here.



Many universities offer capstone design programs, which match a team of motivated senior undergraduate mechanical engineering students with an engineering project defined and funded by an industry sponsor.



A student’s capstone project in college is the “completion marker” of course work leading to the culmination of their program with a degree in their chosen field of study.



Partnerships between the Air Force and local and regional universities have recently been forged.



“The goal of our capstone initiative project is twofold,” said David Hansen, chief engineer Ogden Air Logistics Complex. “Air Force Sustainment Center engineering is tasked with developing and implementing Educational Partnership Agreements with universities in the local area as well as in surrounding states.



“One piece of the resulting long-term EPA relationships is for scientists and engineers from across Hill Air Force Base to present their engineering and technology challenges to university representatives for use as senior design projects,” said Hansen.



University student teams will then help tackle these project challenges during the coming academic year, and provide us with their new and innovative solutions, while individually working toward completion their respective degree.



Possible projects include such diverse topics as detecting corrosion on coated metal surfaces, mathematical modeling of the “spring back” of parts formed in fluid presses, aircraft behavior models to use in a Systems simulation environment, and long-term care of aging facilities.



“The second part,” continued Hansen, “is that we also recognize that offering these experiences to soon-to-be scientists and engineers will foster interest in joining Team Hill upon graduation.”



University partners represented and attending project presentations included the U.S. Air Force Academy, Utah State University, Weber State University, the University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Arizona State University, and the University of Arizona.



“Hill Air Force Base is excited to participate in the capstone ideation session in providing student-level challenges,” said Col. Michael Warner, commander of Air Force Sustainment Center Engineering in the Ogden ALC. “It’s a great opportunity for students to engage in meaningful challenges, to interact with Hill personnel on a professional level, and to get a glimpse of how rewarding working for the government can be, which in-turn may lead to interest in joining Team Hill upon graduation.”