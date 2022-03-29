Pigin’ Out!

The smokey smell of a whole roasted pig filled the air at the Pig Pickin’ at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 29, 2022. Every spring and fall the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) puts together a Pig Pickin’ to welcome Marines stationed at MCAS Cherry Point to the community.

Volunteers roasted a 115 pound pig and catered side dishes for the event, which was for students and staff assigned to Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), MCAS Cherry Point.

“It’s really important that the personnel at MCAS Cherry Point feel at home when they are coming out into the Havelock community,” said Erin Knight, the executive director of the Havelock Chamber of Commerce. “The turnout is awesome, seeing the young folks out there playing Jenga and laughing and different people interacting with them is wonderful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:29 Story ID: 417588 Location: NC, US