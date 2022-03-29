Pigin’ Out!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The smokey smell of a whole roasted pig filled the air at the Pig Pickin’ at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 29, 2022. Every spring and fall the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) puts together a Pig Pickin’ to welcome Marines stationed at MCAS Cherry Point to the community.
    Volunteers roasted a 115 pound pig and catered side dishes for the event, which was for students and staff assigned to Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), MCAS Cherry Point.
    “It’s really important that the personnel at MCAS Cherry Point feel at home when they are coming out into the Havelock community,” said Erin Knight, the executive director of the Havelock Chamber of Commerce. “The turnout is awesome, seeing the young folks out there playing Jenga and laughing and different people interacting with them is wonderful.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:29
    Story ID: 417588
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 58
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USMC
    Cherry Point
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Pig Pickin’
    Havelock MAC
    DOTMIL

