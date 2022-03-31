Army Corps to receive more than $100 million in President's proposed fiscal 2023 budget for Civil Works projects in Chesapeake Bay region

BALTIMORE -- The President’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023 released March 28, 2022, includes more than $100 million in Civil Works funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, to construct aquatic ecosystem restoration projects that benefit the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed; dredge the Baltimore Harbor and several channels on Maryland’s Eastern Shore; and operate and maintain flood risk management projects throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Funding highlights are included below.



Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Construction projects:



▪Chesapeake Bay Oyster Recovery: $3.5 million to restore native oyster populations in tributaries in Virginia and Maryland.

Poplar Island Ecosystem Restoration Project: $21.34 million to continue the beneficial placement of material dredged from the approach channels to the Port of Baltimore to restore Chesapeake Bay wetlands and remote island habitat to benefit a variety of Bay wildlife.



Navigation (Dredging and Drift Removal):



▪Dredging projects to ensure safe navigation and support local and regional economies include $24.75 million to dredge the Baltimore Harbor and approach channels to a uniform 50-foot depth to support the Port of Baltimore; $4.525 million to dredge the Wicomico River; $3.22 million to dredge Honga River and Tar Bay; $2.17 million to dredge Rock Hall Harbor; $515,000 to dredge the Ocean City Inlet and Sinepuxent Harbor, which has a history of shoaling; $205,000 for engineering and design for dredging the Chester River; $105,000 for engineering and design towards dredging the Little Wicomico River in Virginia; $5,000 for real estate inspections of Claiborne Harbor; and $5,000 for operational support for Slaughter Creek.

▪Wicomico River dredging supports the port of Salisbury, which has the second highest commercial port in Maryland, consisting primarily of petroleum products and grain. Safe barge passage is crucial to maintaining adequate fuel supplies for the Delmarva Peninsula. The material will be beneficially placed at the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area, owned by Maryland Department of Natural Resources, to restore approximately 75 acres of wetlands showing heavy signs of degradation and fragmentation.

▪Material dredged from the Honga River and Tar Bay will be used to eventually restore more than 70 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island, located in Dorchester County near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. This restoration is part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay islands project that will eventually replace Poplar Island.

▪Baltimore District is also proposed to receive funding to remove hazardous drift from waterways: $1.45 million for the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in DC and Maryland, $945,000 for the Baltimore Harbor, and $30,000 for Washington Harbor.



Updates to Master Plans and Water Control Manuals at Dams in Pennsylvania:



▪Alvin R. Bush and Foster Joseph Sayers dams are slated to each receive $45,000 to update their water control manuals. Water control manuals act as guiding documents for how USACE reservoirs are operated to balance various missions like flood risk management, recreation and water quality. They are typically updated every decade.

▪Aylesworth Creek, Stillwater, Cowanesque and Tioga-Hammond Lakes dams are proposed to receive between 200,000 to 250,000 to update their master plans. Master plans are strategic land-use documents that define how federal lands are to be used around the dams, to include recreation and natural and cultural resources. They are typically updated every 25 years.



Operations and Maintenance at Dam projects:



▪Baltimore District’s flood risk management projects across Maryland and West Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania are anticipated to receive millions in combined funding for general operations and maintenance activities. This includes $17.85 million for the Raystown Lake project for routine operations and inspections, to repair the quality control gate and low-level outlet gates, to remove downstream deposition, and to armor the bank.



Environmental Cleanup:



▪Baltimore District is proposed to receive $500,000 for the continued environmental cleanup of the W.R. Grace and Co. Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program site in Baltimore. This entails the engineering, oversight and radiological monitoring for the demolition of a portion of an active manufacturing building. Funds will also be used to conduct preliminary remedial design activities at the radiological waste disposal area.



All funds remain proposed until the enactment of the fiscal 2023 Energy & Water Development Appropriations Act or similar appropriations legislation.



For a full list of the items proposed within the President’s fiscal 2023 budget, please go to: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:58 Story ID: 417578 Location: BALTIMORE , MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Corps to receive more than $100 million in President's proposed fiscal 2023 budget for Civil Works projects in Chesapeake Bay region, by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.