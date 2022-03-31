444th MPAD promotes two female officers

New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Lts. Susette Brooks and Rachel Brinkley, 444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, were promoted to captain during a ceremony in Lawrenceville, N.J., March 19, 2022.

Brooks and Brinkley, two of the three female NJARNG Army public affairs captains are looking forward to the future of the 444th where they will continue to lead sections in Public Affairs support.

"I want our Soldiers to understand that we don't only take pictures," said Brooks. "We have the power and responsibility to shape public opinion by highlighting the military's era-defining work."

New Jersey Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, Chair of Military and Veterans Affairs, was in attendance alongside Brooks’ family, friends, and 444th Soldiers.

Brinkley has helped many Soldiers during Operation COVID Guardian, giving them opportunities to discuss mental health and stress in the workplace while being attached to veterans homes across the state.

"I inspire to lead with the tools shared and displayed by many of my previous leaders," said Brinkley. "I hope to lead with empathy, ownership, confidence, and encouragement as I manage and learn from the incredible Soldiers and noncommissioned officers I've been assigned."

Brinkley was joined by her family and Soldiers to celebrate this milestone in her Army career.

“The job of Public Affairs has always been to tell the Army story,” said Capt. Amelia Thatcher, deputy public affairs officer, New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans. “Over the years, we’ve told countless stories of opportunity, advancement, and the successes of our people and our units.”

Thatcher believes today, the NJARNG Public Affairs gets to tell their own story, of the past, present, and future.

“Today, this is a story of progress, talent, and renewal,” said Thatcher.

