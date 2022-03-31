Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Soldier of the Week” for the week of March 28, 2022

    Spc. Benjamin Cates

    Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard's Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team......

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recognized U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Cates as the brigade’s “Soldier of the Week” for the week of March 28, 2022.

    “I greatly appreciate this recommendation for Soldier of the Week,” Cates said. “It is a great honor to be recognized in association with such a pristine group of remarkable Soldiers.”

    Cates is a cavalry scout assigned to the Cedartown-based Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment.

    As a cavalry scout, Cates is the eyes and ears on the battlefield. Scouts gather information about enemy positions, vehicles, weapons and activity. With the information Cates and fellow cavalry scouts gather, commanders can make informed decisions about how to move troops, and where and when to attack.

    In his civilian capacity, Cates is a logistics manager for a manufacturing company.

    Cates recently earned his Silver Spurs during the 2022 1-108th CAV Spur Ride. Cates also represented 1-108th CAV in the brigade’s best warrior competition in March 2022.

    Cates is a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, and enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in February 2020.

    “Spc. Cates is one of the very best junior enlisted Soldiers in Alpha Troop. He is always in the right place at the right time and ready to work,” said Sgt. 1st Class Logan Watson, a platoon sergeant in Alpha Troop. “I can always count on him to get the job done the right way.”

    Spc. Benjamin Cates

