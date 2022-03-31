Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Town Center Pharmacy pilot program tests new hours of operation

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The Town Center Pharmacy on Fort Campbell will begin a pilot program to test new weekday hours of operation, beginning April 25. The Town Center will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pharmacy’s Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., remain unchanged. The pharmacy is closed Sundays and on federal holidays.

    “Although the hours will be shortened on weekdays, they were the least utilized times under the former hours of operation. The new hours mean there will be more staff available to help patients throughout the busiest hours of the day. Our goal is to create a more efficient and patient-centered workflow,” said Capt. Justis Freeley, Town Center pharmacist.

    The change means more pharmacists and technicians will be on duty at the same time, keeping more customer service windows open to serve patients throughout the day and is part of a larger on-going Town Center process improvement initiative.

    The Town Center is also testing other work flow adjustments behind the scenes and hospital leadership will track the progress and make adjustments as needed.

    “We’ve looked at the data, and have taken a look at what other pharmacies within the Military Health System are doing. This allows us to test different options with the tools we have as we work to improve the process for patients and staff. Ultimately, our goal is to give patients a more efficient experience while continuing to offer safe pharmaceutical practices,” said Freeley.

    For more information on pharmacy services visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:36
    Story ID: 417570
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Town Center Pharmacy pilot program tests new hours of operation, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    medication

    retirees

    Military Health System

    active duty

    pharmacy

    TRICARE

    Prescription Drug

    Town Center

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT