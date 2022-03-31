16th AF CCC visits Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth M. Bruce Jr., 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) command chief, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base, experienced the 17th Training Wing mission, and shared his thoughts on leadership, taking care of Airmen and upholding the standards of the National Defense Strategy and other Department of Defense standards, March 28-29.

