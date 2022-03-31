Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th AF CCC visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth M. Bruce Jr., 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) command chief, toured Goodfellow Air Force Base, experienced the 17th Training Wing mission, and shared his thoughts on leadership, taking care of Airmen and upholding the standards of the National Defense Strategy and other Department of Defense standards, March 28-29.

