The 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors as part of Polar Force 22-4, an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 30.



This is the first time the 3rd Wing has led a Polar Force exercise, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested area.



ACE is a proactive and reactive method of generating combat airpower using resilient, survivable and flexible manpower strategies. Making readiness-enhancing concepts like this operational is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Our mission here at JBER is as critical as it is complex," said U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, the 3rd Wing commander. “This exercise is an opportunity to test our Agile Combat Employment capabilities posturing us to fly, fight and win in a modern, contested environment.”



ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from different locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain and regenerate. During this iteration, maintenance personnel and aircrew are operating at multiple locations, both on and off the installation, to further test the ACE concept and practice working in notionally contested areas.



Lessons learned during the next two weeks will ensure military personnel remain ready and capable to deter aggressors and defend the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:09 Story ID: 417567 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4, by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.