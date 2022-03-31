Col. Reilman serves up the Goodfellow update at a San Angelo Chamber of Commerce luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, provided the annual Goodfellow update at a San Angelo Chamber of Commerce luncheon, San Angelo, Texas, March 29.



During his address, Reilman offered words of thanks to the civic leaders and base partners for their continued support throughout the years. He highlighted the success of the 17th Training Wing mission: to train, transform, and empower joint and coalition warriors in conjunction with community partners.



“The mission of the 17th TRW and San Angelo community are inexorably linked,” said Reilman. “We truly value our partnership, which helps to advance our mission as well as take care of our service members and their families.”



Reilman highlighted the combined efforts between the base and community in achieving new housing for 17th TRW students at Angelo State University. He also mentioned the 52 active agreements that exclusively benefit both the base and local community.



Members of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and City of San Angelo officials played a vital role in advocating for new construction on base through the Defense Economic Adjustment Grants allowing for an increased student capacity, greater ease of training, and improved facilities across the installation.



“Goodfellow would not be where it is today without the support, investment, and friendship of this community,” said Reilman. “Thanks to your support, our training pipelines never stopped despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, snowstorms, and contaminated water affecting parts of the community.”



Reilman’s feelings of optimism and dedication going forward were felt throughout the chamber.



“We want to thank you, Col. Reilman, and we echo your thoughts.” said San Angelo Chamber of Commerce board chair, Janet Karcher. “We hope to strengthen the partnership between the base, the community, and the Chamber of Commerce.”



Goodfellow Air Force Base and the city of San Angelo serve as an example of award winning community partnership to all other Air Force installations. San Angelo is the only city to have been awarded the Altus Trophy for community support on more than one occasion.



“I am so blessed to have an amazing team and a community that stands right beside all of our service members. Together we venture ever into danger,” said Reilman. “We’re going to continue working hard toward our goals. Our nation, and the citizens of San Angelo deserve nothing less than our best.”

