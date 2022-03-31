2ID Becomes First Division In The Army to Reach and Surpass Retention Goals for Fiscal Year 2022

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea– The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division has become the first division in the U.S. Army to achieve the retention requirements set for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

At the beginning of each fiscal year, the Army introduces a standard for retention goals which is crucial in ensuring the force retains enough power to maintain its operations. The 2ID has surpassed these standards by 163% and 107.5% respectively, and is continuing to expand its number of retained Soldiers.

“It took engaging with our Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kindra Ford, the retention operations noncommissioned officer for 2ID. “Counseling, mentoring, letting the Soldiers know what options were available, by finding out what they wanted to do with their future in the Army.”

According to Ford, the 2ID retention team and career counselors throughout the division are the ones responsible for making this happen. The retention team directed subordinates and organized strategies to surpass these standards.

“It’s always exciting when you’re the first to accomplish something, and even more so to surpass it,” said Ford.

Surpassing the goals set by the Department of Defense was no easy task, requiring substantial work from the 2ID retention team and career counselors down to the battalion level. The command teams from the companies were also essential in helping the division accomplish this.

“When Soldiers come here, they’re only here for a short period of time – one year,” said Ford. “Our career counselors and command teams have to build that relationship and rapport a lot quicker than if we were stateside. What this shows is we do a whole lot here in a very short amount of time,”

The team is proud to be the first across the Army to reach these goals, and recognizes it was a team effort.

“Our career counselors worked very hard to receive this recognition,” said Ford. “It gives us joy at our level to see them celebrated for their hard work and efforts.”

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 03:38 Story ID: 417540 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ID Becomes First Division In The Army to Reach and Surpass Retention Goals for Fiscal Year 2022, by PFC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.