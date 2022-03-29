Director, IMCOM-P highlights people and environment during tour of USAG Daegu

Photo By Mathew Gleeson | Craig Deatrick, Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, applauds the...... read more read more Photo By Mathew Gleeson | Craig Deatrick, Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, applauds the enthusiasm of an American Red Cross employee during a tour of Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, March 29, 2022. Deatrick visited U.S. Army Garrison Daegu to tour installation facilities and recognize members of the IMCOM team for outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Mathew Gleeson) see less | View Image Page

Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific Craig L. Deatrick visited U.S. Army Garrison Daegu the week of March 28 to tour installation facilities and recognize members of the IMCOM team for outstanding service to Army communities.



There was a lot for Deatrick to see. Over the course of the past year the USAG Daegu community has benefited from several completed construction projects including significant renovations to multiple fitness centers, an updated lounge for Soldiers, a renovated teen center and new American-style housing options at Camp Walker.



During his visit Deatrick spoke to members of the garrison staff at a town hall to encourage professional development and address lines of effort, including the importance of being good stewards of the environment.



"[One of the things] the Army's focused on right now is the environment and less carbon-intensive ways to use and reuse energy," said Deatrick. "That is now a huge focus for your commander. Your Installation Energy and Water Plan will help facilitate that."



The Army has a requirement for all installations to complete Installation Energy and Water Plans that outline critical mission requirements, assess energy and water baseline conditions, and develop a prioritized approach for both projects, and operations and maintenance activities that improve energy and water resilience.



IMCOM-Pacific is headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii and operates U.S. Army installations in four countries – the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.



The U.S. Army in the Pacific operates in a vast geographic region, which includes more than 40 countries and some of the world’s largest foreign armies. The Pacific is one of the most diverse Army areas of operation – geographically, economically, politically, and culturally.