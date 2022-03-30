CNR to Talk Naval Innovation and Capabilities at Sea-Air-Space

Courtesy Photo | The Hydrogen Tactical Refueling Point (H-TaRP) prototype on display during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Hydrogen Tactical Refueling Point (H-TaRP) prototype on display during a demonstration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. H-Tarp is sponsored by the Office of Naval Research Global TechSolutions program and was developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory. H-TaRP is designed to provide power to forces in expeditionary environments by combining water with aluminum to create hydrogen fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by David Taylor) see less | View Image Page

By Warren Duffie Jr., Office of Naval Research



ARLINGTON, Va.—Can the U.S. Navy’s current force structure model, which has been immensely successful since World War II, remain strong in the face of new threats—or does it require an overhaul? How can the Department of the Navy (DoN) meet future challenges and strengthen its ability to develop and adopt new capabilities?



These are some of the questions that will be addressed during a panel featuring Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby during the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, April 3-6, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



The CNR will speak on Tuesday, April 5, from 2-3 p.m.



Selby will join Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, on the “Future of Naval Innovation” panel. They will discuss how—in this age of innovation and rapid technological development—the DoN must consider new ways to address challenges from peer competitors; introduce new capabilities to warfighters in both real and virtual experiments; improve processes for dealing with technologies that are digitally and software based; and develop novel approaches to bring industry, academia and government together to solve naval problems with speed and at scale.



“Sea-Air-Space is an ideal venue to discuss the importance of reimagining and revitalizing naval power,” said Selby. “It provides a crucial platform for sharing ideas on how to bring capabilities together in novel ways, change the way we solve operational problems and use unmanned, autonomous technology to augment existing warfighting capabilities.”



In addition to Selby’s appearance, program officers from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will be on hand in the Naval Research Enterprise (NRE) booth (No. 1847) to discuss their pioneering work and potential research opportunities.



The NRE includes ONR, ONR Global and NRL. Each of these entities spearheads efforts to modernize the DoN and ignite future innovation.



Some of the breakthrough technologies to be highlighted include:



—Hydrogen Tactical Refueling Point (H-TaRP)—A fuel-generation prototype device, H-TaRP exploits the reaction of aluminum mixed with water to generate hydrogen fuel. It could potentially power equipment for warfighters operating in austere environments.



—Mask on Breathing Device (MOBD) for Breathing Dynamics Training—This training tool helps increase awareness and recognition of physiological responses caused by hypoxia (low oxygen in body tissue). The MOBD is designed to enhance aviator safety and survivability.



—Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) System—DAVD is a transparent heads-up display technology readily adapted to current Navy diving helmets. It provides divers with a real-time display of critical data such as imagery-assisted underwater navigation and obstacle avoidance.



The NRE booth also will feature representatives from:



—ONR’s Office of Small Business Programs



—ONR Global’s TechSolutions Program



—NRL’s Office of Small Business Programs



—The DoN’s Naval STEM Coordination Office, Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions Program, and Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs



—The new Naval Junior Officer Counsel, which is the Navy’s first management advisory group



Visitors to the NRE booth can pick up a special issue of Future Force—a professional magazine of the naval science and technology community, published quarterly by ONR. This issue has two articles by the chief of naval research: a brand-new piece outlining his vision for Strategic Hedge and the Small, the Agile and the Many, and his recent Proceedings article “ONR at 75.”



Sea-Air-Space is hosted by the Navy League of the United States with the goal of bringing together leaders from defense organizations—both government and private industry—to learn about and view the most up-to-date information and technology related to maritime policy.



In addition to Sea-Air-Space, the Gaylord will host the Naval STEM Exposition on Sunday, April 3, from noon to 4 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by ONR and the Navy League STEM Institute, is free and geared to students in grades six through 12. It will provide an introduction to naval STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) careers through guest speakers and hands-on activities.



Learn more about Sea-Air-Space at https://seaairspace.org.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.