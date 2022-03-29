Georgia Leaders thank 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | Senior leaders from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | Senior leaders from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia state legislators, and other guests pose for a group photo during 3rd ID Day at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, March 29, 2022. The 3rd ID Day was established in 2017 by Georgia legislators to honor the commitment and service of 3rd ID Soldiers who stand ready as the hammer of America’s Contingency Corps with cohesive, well-trained and lethal crews, squads and platoons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTA, Ga.- Senior leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield visited the Georgia State Capitol for 3rd ID Day, March 29, 2022.



Georgia legislators established 3rd ID Day in 2017 with House Resolution 490 to honor the historic division and its Soldiers. Attendees this year included Maj. Gen. Charles D.Costanza, the 3rd ID commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin V. Fenderson, 3rd ID senior enlisted advisor, Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield commander, and Lt. Col. Stephan R. Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield commander.



“This is a way to say thank you and give everyone an opportunity to fellowship and meet some people,” said Representative Al Williams, a Vietnam War veteran and the state representative for Georgia District 168.



Williams said 3rd ID Day is important because most people usually don’t get to see Soldiers and talk to them, and this event gave attendees that opportunity. He also said the legislators have supported the military and veterans by passing over 60 bills that support them in the last seven years.



Allen Brown, the mayor of Hinesville, Georgia, one of the cities surrounding Fort Stewart, said his city has a proud history of supporting Soldiers, families and civilians who work or live on the base. Surrounding communities have a direct impact on Soldiers’ lives and family members who live in the local area with stores, restaurants, medical facilities and many other resources.



In February and March, over 3,800 3rd ID Soldiers deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.



“We’re sensitive about the deployments like we’re experiencing now, because we want the families to feel total support,” said Brown.



Throughout the visit to the state capitol, legislators took time to converse with, thank and lead tours of the building with the guests. Costanza thanked the legislators for their ongoing support as his division continues to modernize and train to deploy worldwide.



“Thank you to the cities of Hinesville and Savannah, Liberty County, all of coastal Georgia and the state of Georgia, for your fantastic support for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield,” said Costanza.