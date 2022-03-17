Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego hosts NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Story by Jennie Sargent 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Capt. Tim Brown, commanding officer, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, looks on as Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP Business Systems Center, experiments with a new simulator during a visit to San Diego, CA., March 17. As part of the visit, Capt. Cash toured the 5G Warehouse Prototype Project at NAVSUP FLCSD site Coronado.

    The objective of this project is to develop a 5G enabled Smart Warehouse to increase the efficiency and fidelity of naval logistic operations, including identification, recording, organization, storage, retrieval, and transportation of material and supplies. Additionally, the project will create a proving ground for testing, refining, and validating emerging 5G-enabled technologies.

    Additionally, Capt. Cash received hands-on training using the virtual reality and enhance reality simulators.

    Navy

