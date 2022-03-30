Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Riley (left), 75th Air Base Wing command chief, and Col....... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Riley (left), 75th Air Base Wing command chief, and Col. Peter Feng, 75th ABW vice commander, sign the Month of the Military Child proclamation during a visit to the Child Development Center March 29, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. April is the Month of the Military Child, which pays tribute to military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Considered the military’s youngest heroes, in many ways children serve too. That’s why they’re honored during the April observance of Month of the Military Child.



Established in 1986 by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, the month-long observance acknowledges the important role military children play in their communities and honors their strength, bravery and resilience.



Recognition for military children is deserved because being part of a military family is something they were born into.



“Month of the Military Child is an important way to honor, value and pay tribute to military children for their commitment, sacrifices and unconditional support of our service members, their parents,” said Janet Seachris, 75th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Services flight chief.



Military life impacts military kids in a variety of ways, some of which are very stressful due to the nature of their parents’ assignments. Long duty hours, temporary assignments, and deployments directly impact military children.



“Our child and youth programs here at Hill AFB, throughout the Air Force and all branches of service provide stability, continuity, safety and security on a daily basis, allowing parents’ peace of mind to be able to focus on their mission,” Seachris said.



“Our professionals partner with and support parents through open communication about their child and provide that home away from home environment every day while in our care.”



Purple has a special meaning in the military, representing anything joint in nature where all branches of the nation’s military services work together for a common goal.



“Everyone can show their appreciation for military children by wearing purple on April 1, designated as Hill’s Purple up! Day, Seachris said. “It’s an opportunity to be aware of, to celebrate, and to appreciate the role military children play within our community”



Seachris said the Purple Up! Parade at both of Hill’s Child Development Centers is a favorite event because the children especially enjoy waving to their parents as they ride in decorated wagons and march between the two CDCs.