Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience

    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Riley (left), 75th Air Base Wing command chief, and Col....... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Story by Donovan Potter 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Considered the military’s youngest heroes, in many ways children serve too. That’s why they’re honored during the April observance of Month of the Military Child.

    Established in 1986 by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, the month-long observance acknowledges the important role military children play in their communities and honors their strength, bravery and resilience.

    Recognition for military children is deserved because being part of a military family is something they were born into.

    “Month of the Military Child is an important way to honor, value and pay tribute to military children for their commitment, sacrifices and unconditional support of our service members, their parents,” said Janet Seachris, 75th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Services flight chief.

    Military life impacts military kids in a variety of ways, some of which are very stressful due to the nature of their parents’ assignments. Long duty hours, temporary assignments, and deployments directly impact military children.

    “Our child and youth programs here at Hill AFB, throughout the Air Force and all branches of service provide stability, continuity, safety and security on a daily basis, allowing parents’ peace of mind to be able to focus on their mission,” Seachris said.

    “Our professionals partner with and support parents through open communication about their child and provide that home away from home environment every day while in our care.”

    Purple has a special meaning in the military, representing anything joint in nature where all branches of the nation’s military services work together for a common goal.

    “Everyone can show their appreciation for military children by wearing purple on April 1, designated as Hill’s Purple up! Day, Seachris said. “It’s an opportunity to be aware of, to celebrate, and to appreciate the role military children play within our community”

    Seachris said the Purple Up! Parade at both of Hill’s Child Development Centers is a favorite event because the children especially enjoy waving to their parents as they ride in decorated wagons and march between the two CDCs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 15:10
    Story ID: 417509
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience, by Donovan Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience
    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience
    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience
    Hill celebrates military children for their strength, bravery and resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT