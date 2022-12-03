Women In Aviation inspire the next generation at youth open house, Moody AFB

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Representation matters.

This concept was the key takeaway for U.S. Air Force Maj. Molly Sexton, an instructor pilot flying with the 524th Special Operations Squadron, following a youth open house event held in honor of Women’s History Month at Moody Air Force Base on March 12, 2022.

An all-female aircrew from Hurlburt Field’s 492nd Special Operations Wing, to include Sexton, joined several other female aircrews at the youth open house. The event showcased the importance of diversity in the cockpit and gave Airmen the opportunity to share their story with the next generation. The participation of these all-female crews highlighted the dedication of women in aviation.

“After 10 years in the Air Force I find myself being an advocate for women in the military, and aviation in particular, because I have learned representation matters,” Sexton said regarding her thoughts on her career and engagement with the youth.

The youth in attendance had the opportunity to meet with the all-female aircrews and tour the multiple static displays of various aircraft. The 492nd aircrew flew a C-146A Wolfhound to the event. The C-146, used by U.S. Special Operations Command, is known for its flexible operational movement for both passengers and multiple cargo types.

Along with having the chance to share their mission, Sexton said she hopes the event offered inspiration to the next generation of aviators.

“If nothing else, I hope when kids, and adults, see us in public the mold is broken,” Sexton said. “I hope they can see themselves in our boots and believe that their dreams are achievable.”

