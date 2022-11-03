2022 Blue Streak Time Trial registration gets underway

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – As registration begins for the 2022 Time Trial campaign, organizers and riders celebrate both the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 24th season of Blue Streak.



“Wright-Patterson AFB and our entire team is proud to host the 24th Annual Blue Streak Time Trial,” said Brandon Hough, director of the Air Force Marathon, which oversees the series. “With a fast course around the flightline, the Blue Streak Time Trial is one of the most competitive time-trial events in the country but also continues to be the most welcoming to riders of all abilities.”



Bike races will take place the second Tuesday each month from April through September, with the latest installment shifting the finale to Oct. 15, a Saturday.



Go to https://register.bluestreaktt.com to register for the April 12 season opener. Individual registration for the remaining 2022 Blue Streak Time Trials opens the day after the previous month’s event and will be accepted up to a week before the race, pending space available.



Blue Streak follows a 10-mile loop clockwise around the Area A flightline perimeter roads. The flat course with few turns is one of the nation’s best, attracting riders from all parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.



The route starts on Skeel Avenue near the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the large lot across the street.



Cyclists proceed south from the starting line on Skeel Avenue and turn right onto Hebble Creek Road, riding past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.



Riders turn right around Twin Lakes, then follow Riverview Road along the wooded backside of Area A’s flightline. They pass Bass Lake, following Mitchell Drive and Douglas Road past the water tower, then complete their circuit at the finish line on Skeel before reaching the Wright Avenue intersection. Competitors can then coast back to where they started.



Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday events. That’s set for 3 p.m. during the Saturday final in October. Participants must arrive earlier to check in and prepare their bikes. Helmets are required.



Blue Streak is open to base personnel, as well as the public, and welcomes all ages and skill levels. Overall participation usually exceeds 100 entries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:41 Story ID: 417501 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Blue Streak Time Trial registration gets underway, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.