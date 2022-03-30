CMSSF visits Patrick SFB and Cape Canaveral SFS

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force, Roger A. Towberman, visited Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., March 24 and 25, 2022.



During his visit, CMSSF held two all calls and took questions from Guardians and Airmen regarding dress and appearance updates, potential careers transferring over to the Space Force, and the Space Force comprehensive fitness test.



“There are three pieces to the fitness program,” said CMSSF. “An education and training piece, a fitness assessment piece, and a health component piece. This is for a holistic approach to health and wellness for all Guardians.”



CMSSF also visited Airmen and Guardians at the 45th Medical Group, The Forge, the Morrell Operations Center, the 5th Space Launch Squadron, and many others, to recognize all of their great achievements.



2nd Lt. Mary Stanley, officer in charge of readiness and plans for the 45th Force Support Squadron, was coined by CMSSF in recognition of her hard work and dedication to the mission.



“I’ve been reflecting on it since he coined me,” said Stanley. “The Chief said himself that it was something my unit saw in me and it means a lot they were able to make this happen.”



While visiting the 1st Range Operations Squadron, Guardians showcased their knowledge on planning and monitoring all launches on the Eastern Range and what it takes to sit on console during a launch.



In 2021, Guardians and Airmen supported 37 launches from the Eastern Range, an increase in launch tempo of 52.05% over the prior 3-year period. For 2022, the Eastern Range is projected to launch 65 missions and increase the launch tempo 123.26% over a 3-year period.



“It is obvious our Airmen and Guardians are committed to innovating and moving fast against the toughest global challenges,” said CMSSF.



Investing in space capabilities increases the effectiveness in every other domain and ensures the U.S. military is better connected, more informed, faster and more precise because of space.



“Guardians have been called to compete – to defend American interests – to ensure our forces, our allies, and the world never experience a “day without space,” said CMSSF.

