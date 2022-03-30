CNATRA announces 2021 Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Official photo for Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) First Class (NAC/AW) Zachary P....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Official photo for Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) First Class (NAC/AW) Zachary P. Sykora. Sykora was selected as the 2021 CNATRA Sailor of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) is pleased to announce Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) First Class (NAC/AW) Zachary P. Sykora of Helicopter Training Squadron 8 (HT-8) as the 2021 Sailor of the Year.



Sailor of the Year is a program that recognizes Sailors who exemplify the Navy’s core values, show superior leadership, performance, and command impact.



Sykora was selected as the top performer among other first class petty officers across the Naval Air Training Command, which spans five training air wings and 17 squadrons in Florida, Texas and Mississippi.



Sykora has served 17 years in the U.S. Navy and enlisted in 2004 in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.



“I wanted to serve my country,” Sykora said. “I was in high school when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 rocked our country. I had a calling to join, and was convinced by my family to pursue higher education. After high school, I attended college but always felt that I needed to support my fellow Americans who had joined the call earlier, so I enlisted.”

He attributes earning the title of Sailor of the Year to his dedication to the mission and a resolute spirit to accomplish what he sets out to do.



“I brought my hardworking, never-quit mentality with me when I transferred to HT-8,” Sykora said. “From the beginning, I have strived to streamline the training process and give 110% to the command and the Navy. When the pandemic effected some of community relations events, we still found ways to give to the community. I had a great Chief who mentored me and helped me grow from a middle of the pack sailor to an elite First Class Petty Officer.



“My mentors helped me develop into the Sailor I am today,” he continued. “They showed me effective leadership techniques as well as how to make the most of the opportunities presented to me. I try to channel the same energy and characteristics of my mentors.”



According to Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Christopher Mefford, it’s Sailors like Sykora that bring him great pleasure to serve in the Navy.



“AWS1 Sykora’s exemplary performance as a fellow ‘Eightballer’ and Naval Aircrewman remind me of why I love being a part of the United States Navy,” said Mefford. “He leads by example and makes being his Chief an easy job.”



Sykora is a native of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and has served with the “Warhawks” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 10, the “Merlins” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, the “Golden Gators” of HC-85 as they transitioned to the “High Rollers” of HSC-85, the “Longhorns” of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada, Search and Rescue (SAR) team, the “Island Knights” of HSC-25 in Guam, the “Chargers” of HSC-14, and now with the “Eightballers” of HT-8. He is designated as the Transition Team Aircrew Instructor for the TH-73 Thrasher and he is the current Training Air Wing Five Enlisted Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) evaluator.



“I have a great sense of pride in being in the Navy,” Sykora said. “I proudly tell people I am a U.S. Navy Sailor and when asked what I do, I eagerly tell them of my job as an Aircrewman and Rescue Swimmer. I know my part in the Navy is securing the seas both domestic and abroad, and projecting power in the face of evil.



“At HT-8, my mission has transitioned from deployment requirements to training the next generation of Naval Aviators,” he noted. “It is extremely rewarding to watch students develop into professional Aviators and to know I had a part in that.”



To any future Sailors and those currently serving who might want to achieve this recognition as well, Sykora suggests keeping positive and staying motivated through your responsibilities.



“Put your nose to the grindstone, buckle down get the work done and don’t stop until the job is done perfectly,” Sykora said. “Do not waste time by doing the minimum and then having to redo the job. Attach yourself to a leader who motivates you and try to mirror their strengths. Note any weaknesses they have and develop yourself to radiate positive aspects and find skills to overcome your own weaknesses.”



