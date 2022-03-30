Celebrating One of the Women of 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – The Kentucky National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry (1-149th) is composed of more than 750 Soldiers and more than 30 different military occupational specialties. The entire battalion has less than 12 female Soldiers, but that number is rising, and also includes the Kentucky National Guard’s first female infantry officer, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Korth.



The rear detachment is responsible for providing support to the deployed, or forward, Soldiers. They are also responsible for supporting the families that have Soldiers deployed. All while they are conducting their own training and supporting their own Soldiers.



One vital member of the rear detachment is the Soldier and Family Readiness (SFR/FRG) Group. The leader of the battalion SFR is Amye Daniels. She currently is the SFR Specialist for the battalion and was previously the SFR Assistant.



“Becoming a volunteer was one of the greatest decisions of my life,” said Daniels. “I also have many Veterans in my family, so my heart for our military runs deep.”



Daniels has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of the Cumberlands. She credits her spouse, Sgt. Larry Daniels, for initially introducing her to the idea of becoming a member of SFR. They have an 8-year-old daughter Cadence.



Daniels continued, “I want to make a difference in the world around me. I believe one of the most important roles I can focus my drive, determination and compassion toward is supporting our brave and selfless men and women who made the decision to serve our country. In the role I have, I assist not only our incredible Kentucky National Guard Soldiers, I also assist their families, along with veterans of all branches. Those individuals are great, and worth supporting and fighting for.”



“Ms. Daniels has been a tremendous asset for this unit,” said Capt. Eileen Miller, commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Company 1-149th. “Before we left she worked tirelessly to ensure the individual unit FRGs had all the information and support they needed to get started.”



The primary responsibility of the SFR is to provide Soldiers and their families with a structure that ensures a ‘continuum of care’, in support of the deployment cycle. This includes providing information, referral and outreach services to geographically dispersed Soldiers and families. ​SFR works with a variety of organizations that assist military families, from networking opportunities to legal and financial assistance options.



Miller continued, “Recently, she coordinated the first annual first responder and veteran Easter egg hunt in Lexington, Kentucky that will be taking place this year. She has shown a true Mountain Warrior spirit through her dedication to our Soldiers and their families.”



Daniels has helped with arranging family days and programs for Soldiers and their families to prepare them for the mobilization. She has been coordinating care packages for the mobilized units and continuing to work with families of the rear formation to support them as well.



“My goals are to continue serving our Kentucky National Guard Soldiers, families, and veterans, but in a continuously improving and evolving way,” said Daniels. “I'm currently working towards bringing more events to South Eastern Kentucky that support, encourage, and show appreciation of our military and military Families.”



Daniel’s efforts continue whether the Battalion is deployed or in a traditional Guard status. From organizing events, to ensuring that Soldiers and their families are aware of all the resources that are available to them, Daniel’s job is one of great importance. One thing is certain, Soldiers and their families are always on her mind.



“That’s the type of person that she is,” said Sgt. First Class Matthew Ashley, operations non-commissioned officer of 1-149th. “My wife makes great food, amazing dessert etc., but she is the second best cook I know. Amye Daniels is number one. She continuously goes out of her way to bring treats and snacks that she creates at home for the staff to share during the work week.”



Daniels has displayed and continues to display the attributes that make her worthy of the Mountain Warrior name. The Mountain Warriors are proud to have her as a member of the team.



