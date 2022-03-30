Half Section keeps women in the forefront year-round

Photo By Monica Wood | Sgt. Angel Carrillo rides Rigby through a ring of fire and turnstiles to desensitize...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Sgt. Angel Carrillo rides Rigby through a ring of fire and turnstiles to desensitize him for performing in ceremonies and parades with the Artillery Half Section. Other obstacles the horses deal with include the lights and siren from the police car, loud music as well as dogs and people coming up to them unexpectedly. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (March 30, 2022) — The Artillery Half Section is keeping women in the forefront with another historic first — three female Soldiers on the team.



Although Women’s History Month is almost over this year, the three female Soldiers and Lara Armstrong, the first female chief of the Half Section, makes four females working on a historically male team.



Soldiers of the Artillery Half Section apply for the one-year special duty, which is very different from most of the assignments Soldiers can get.



Historically, the team consists of nine to 12 Soldiers, with maybe one or two of them being female.



Currently, two of the most experienced riders on the team are females who have been around horses their whole life. Both Sgt. Angel Carrillo, B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery and Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Raymond, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery, have grown up around horses.



Carillo rides Rigby and is one of the only women to hold the position of noncommissioned officer in charge at the Half Section. She has been with the Half Section eight months and said she is excited to see more women joining the team.



“It's a big deal for me and I’m happy to see more women apply for the Half Section,” said Carrillo. “I'm one of the few females who have held the position of NCOIC with the Half Section. I feel like this position chose me and it's been a big blessing for me.”



Carrillo said having four females on the team is a great start for the future.



“Females can do great things with the horses. I think females in the section can take it further — especially with Mrs. Armstrong training the team,” she said.



Raymond rides Ott and said having more females on the team is a positive for the whole team.



“I think it's a great experience for the female Soldiers and for the horses. The Half Section hasn't had a lot of females in the past. It is a good thing for other females, so they get used to seeing women on the team,” said Raymond. “There's nothing men do that you can't do. This is definitely a greater challenge for females because we might be lifting heavy stuff, but in the end, it's definitely worth it — especially if you have a love for horses.”



Raymond said she feels proud to know that she is teaching male Soldiers how to ride and take care of the horses.



“Luckily, I grew up with horses and had the basics down where some of the newer male members are still learning,” she said. “As a female it makes me feel proud because men are learning from me rather than a woman learning from a man, which typically is how the Army works. But it gives them a better understanding that women can do anything they can imagine doing.



“I sure hope there will be more women in the Half Section in the future. It's such a different special duty. It can teach a new set of skills and offers leadership opportunities we might not get in our regular job,” said Raymond.



Spc. Barbara Lema, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery, has only been in the Half Section two weeks and is still in her probationary period. She had no experience with horses and never rode before applying for special duty with the team.



“I was told that horses are therapeutic, and I felt I needed a little bit of therapy. I knew nothing about it, but they've taught me how to ride and they're working on my skills with me now,” said Lema.



Lema said she was not aware this was the first time four females were assigned to the Half Section at the same time, but she definitely feels it is a positive.



“I have already recommended to other female Soldiers that they apply to be in the Half Section,” she said. “It expands your horizons and lets you see a different side of the Army.”



Armstrong said she is excited to be one of four females on the Half Section team.



“I think we have a great team right now. They have all done a fabulous job of working together as a team in training,” said Armstrong. “We have several new horses and new team members, so we started with the basics, and we have been training hard since January. We plan to be ready for change of command ceremonies, which will start in a month or two.”



Armstrong said she’s very impressed that two of her three female Soldiers are also mothers of young children, which is hard work in itself.



“I think it’s amazing that these women work here all day training and practicing and then they have to take care of their little guys,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for them and it’s just another example that women can do anything they want. If you want it, you can go for it.”