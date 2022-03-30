NIWC Pacific collaborates with industry to discover naval applications for machine learning

Courtesy Photo | 220322-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (March 22, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220322-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (March 22, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small and Katie Rainey, Naval Applications for Machine Learning (NAML) general chair and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientist, host a question-and-answer session to introduce the NAML virtual workshop. More than 1,000 attendees gathered online March 22–24 for the NAML workshop hosted by NIWC Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International. see less | View Image Page

More than 1,000 attendees gathered online March 22–24 for the Naval Applications for Machine Learning (NAML) workshop hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International.



The online platform supported keynote speakers and panels, poster and demo sessions, and a virtual gathering area for attendees to network which mimicked benefits of the typically in-person conference, all-virtual for the second year in a row.



Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small welcomed attendees by naming his top three priorities for NAVWAR enterprise, of which NIWC Pacific is a part: people and attracting talent; readiness; and using world-class methods to deliver secure, high-quality software at speed and scale.



“As part of Project Overmatch,” said Small, referring to the Navy’s platform for delivery of tools and analytics to the fleet, “we provide the connective tissue, and one of the things we want to be able to do is be the means of delivery of your products to where they need to go – to platforms on the edge.”



Shortly after, NIWC Pacific Director of Strategic Assessments and Technical Futures George Galdorisi presented a snapshot of the strategical and technical landscape in 2022. Throughout NAML 2022, NIWC Pacific subject matter experts supported the workshop as moderators and panelists in question-and-answer sessions on various aspects of machine learning applications, such as natural language processing, data science, fleet readiness, and autonomy. Presenters also showcased more than 60 poster sessions on key technologies, 15 of which were led by NIWC Pacific teams.



“There were several dozen people from NIWC Pacific who helped make NAML a success: helping to review submissions, leading discussion sessions, and presenting their own work,” said Katie Rainey, NAML general chair and NIWC Pacific scientist. “There’s also a good number of repeat participants from outside of NIWC Pacific, some of whom reach out to us and ask to take an active role, such as being a session chair. Many people have moved organizations over the years, and introduce their new organization or company to NAML.”



According to Rainey, the workshop couldn’t succeed without strong ties among various government entities and industry. “My favorite thing is when someone brings us a suggestion for content — a session, or a panel discussion, or a keynote speaker — and helps with the legwork to make that happen. The more people are contributing to the content, the more I am confident this is a valuable event for the community.”



In his keynote remarks, Small noted that collective expertise from artificial intelligence communities ensures a running start in the race to information dominance. “We have a few ideas on where we’re going with the machine learning operations paradigm, and delivering containerized applications through our platform is something we’ve demonstrated already through Advanced Naval Technology Exercises. We’ll continue to do more of that, hopefully with your products.”



Conferences such as the NAML workshop are a key part of collecting the best minds from across the Defense community to solicit war-winning solutions for the fleet. Through collaborative events, tech talks, and strategic partnerships, NIWC Pacific is using innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence to keep the Navy on the cutting edge of information warfare.



As a part of NAVWAR, NIWC Pacific’s mission is to conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.