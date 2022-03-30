Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony

    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski | Candles are lit on a podium during the Holloman Chief’s Group Chief Recognition...... read more read more

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Four chief master sergeant selects and two recently promoted chief master sergeants get acknowledged during the Holloman Chief’s Group Chief Recognition Ceremony, March 25, here.
    The ceremony was held to introduce, welcome, and induct Team Holloman’s newest chief master sergeants. During the ceremony they accepted their roles and responsibilities while joining the highest rank in the U.S. Air Force’s enlisted corps.

    Congratulations to the following chief master sergeant selects and recently promoted chief master sergeants:

    Chief Master Sgt. Mark Teusch, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader.

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Ruiz, 429th Attack Squadron senior enlisted leader.

    Senior Master Sgt. Justin Romo, 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader.

    Senior Master Sgt. Brion Welch, 29th ATKS senior enlisted leader.

    Senior Master Sgt. Derrick Berry, 54th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader.

    Senior Master Sgt. Lateeah Morrell, United States Sergeant Major Academy student.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:20
    Story ID: 417483
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony
    Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Holloman AFB
    Chief Recognition Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT