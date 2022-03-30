Four chief master sergeant selects and two recently promoted chief master sergeants get acknowledged during the Holloman Chief’s Group Chief Recognition Ceremony, March 25, here.
The ceremony was held to introduce, welcome, and induct Team Holloman’s newest chief master sergeants. During the ceremony they accepted their roles and responsibilities while joining the highest rank in the U.S. Air Force’s enlisted corps.
Congratulations to the following chief master sergeant selects and recently promoted chief master sergeants:
Chief Master Sgt. Mark Teusch, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader.
Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Ruiz, 429th Attack Squadron senior enlisted leader.
Senior Master Sgt. Justin Romo, 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader.
Senior Master Sgt. Brion Welch, 29th ATKS senior enlisted leader.
Senior Master Sgt. Derrick Berry, 54th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader.
Senior Master Sgt. Lateeah Morrell, United States Sergeant Major Academy student.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 12:20
|Story ID:
|417483
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT