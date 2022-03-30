Holloman Holds Chief Recognition Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski | Candles are lit on a podium during the Holloman Chief’s Group Chief Recognition...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski | Candles are lit on a podium during the Holloman Chief’s Group Chief Recognition Ceremony, March 25, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Each candle represents a rank that a chief master sergeant must achieve before accepting the responsibilities of a chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski) see less | View Image Page