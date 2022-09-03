Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 crew chiefs strut their stuff in block 6 of training

    A-10 crew chiefs strut their stuff in block 6 of training

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Story

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – All sorts of aircraft maintenance specialties are trained here in North Texas, but there is one that is considered the primary caretaker of each aircraft in the Air Force inventory, and that's the crew chief.

    The 362nd Training Squadron, the largest of all of Sheppard AFB's technical training squadrons, is solely focused on producing highly training maintainers needed to ensure the airworthiness of an aircraft is met on the ground before it takes to the skies. Crew chiefs, or tactical aircraft maintainers, are responsible for identifying maintenance issues with their aircraft and calling in specialists from other career fields to replace or repair components.

    In this edition of Sheppard in Photos, we take a look at an A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief apprentice course class in block 6 of training, where they learn how to service and maintain the main landing gear shock strut of the ground attack aircraft.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022
    Story ID: 417479
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 crew chiefs strut their stuff in block 6 of training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

