A-10 crew chiefs strut their stuff in block 6 of training

Photo By John Ingle | Airman Nicholas Blaylock from Alabama looks over a digital technical order during a training session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 4, 2022. Blaylock and his classmates were learning how to service and maintain the main landing gear shock strut of an A-10 Thunderbolt II as part of the 362nd Training Squadron's crew chief apprentice course. The class is in block 6 of instruction and will graduate March 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jackson Eaves)

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – All sorts of aircraft maintenance specialties are trained here in North Texas, but there is one that is considered the primary caretaker of each aircraft in the Air Force inventory, and that's the crew chief.



The 362nd Training Squadron, the largest of all of Sheppard AFB's technical training squadrons, is solely focused on producing highly training maintainers needed to ensure the airworthiness of an aircraft is met on the ground before it takes to the skies. Crew chiefs, or tactical aircraft maintainers, are responsible for identifying maintenance issues with their aircraft and calling in specialists from other career fields to replace or repair components.



In this edition of Sheppard in Photos, we take a look at an A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief apprentice course class in block 6 of training, where they learn how to service and maintain the main landing gear shock strut of the ground attack aircraft.