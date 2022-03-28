The Oregon Army Guard now has an APP for your Mobile Device!

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Land Component Staff Executive Assistant Sgt. 1st Class Charleen D. Stancliff...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Land Component Staff Executive Assistant Sgt. 1st Class Charleen D. Stancliff one of the administrators of the New Oregon Army Guard Mobile App, shows the opened app on her cell phone at the Maj. Gen. George White Building, in Salem Ore. March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - You now can keep up to date on what’s happening in the Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG), get information about job openings employment support, access information about education benefits, to name a few?



Download the Oregon Army National Guard Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store.



The new app allows every Citizen-Soldier to reach non-sensitive information without using Common Access Card (CAC) enabled devices. Most of the app’s data is spread out over many legacy websites throughout the state and the Department of Defense. The ORARNG App now pulls all this information together in one place for ease of access.



This new mobile App is the initiative of Army Land Component Commander Brig. Gen. Gregory Day, who said, “I realized how difficult it is to get the information down the chain of command, and how time-consuming, so I asked the staff for solutions to this problem. I didn’t think that Soldiers were really getting all of the information about the benefits they can access as a member of the National Guard. I’m hoping that this App helps solve that problem and lets soldiers know about full-time job opportunities, benefits, short term notices, deployment vacancies or other items.”



One of the prominent Soldiers responsible for getting information out on the app is Sgt. 1st Class Charleen D. Stancliff the Land Component Staff Executive Assistant. When asked about Stancliff’s duties, she said, “So whenever promotion announcements or retirement announcements come out, I’ll add those to the app notifications. Also, other information, like on the CLEP test or when there are position vacancy announcements (PVA) in there so that Soldiers that don’t get their emails, they can see all of that info.”



To be up to date with Oregon Army National Guard info, download the app on your mobile device. Then, go to either Google Play or the Apple App Store and search for Oregon National Guard. Also, if you have information for the Oregon Army National Guard members to be aware of, contact Sgt. 1st Class Charleen Stancliff to have it pushed out in the App’s notification feature by emailing: charleen.d.stancliff.mil@army.mil.