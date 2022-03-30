U.S. Marines, F/A-18s redeploy from PSAB

PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The “Silver Eagles” of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 redeployed from here, March 23, 2022.



During their three month stint, the VMFA-115 deployed a squadron of F/A-18 Hornets and support personnel to improve the ability of forces to move fluidly across the theater and show U.S. and coalition resolve in the region.



“AFCENT operates and projects combat airpower across a dynamic, continually evolving region,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander. “The U.S. Marine Corps’ VMFA-115 Silver Eagles flawlessly executed their combat and readiness building missions while in theater and greatly helped us meet our operational objectives. I wish them safe travels as they redeploy.”



Throughout their time in the region, the Silver Eagles took part in partner nation integration exercises, and flew alongside Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s in exercises around the area of responsibility.



“Every event we did with the RSAF was well planned, well executed and yielded the same level of debriefing and devotion to improvement,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tim Miller, VMFA-115 commander. “They are very professional, we learned so much from each other and we will definitely seek opportunities to operate with them in the future.”



The unit also integrated with the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and 332d AEW to further the interoperability between the two services by validating ordnance compatibility between U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps assets during Operation Agile Spartan II.

“It felt like we were immediately a part of the team,” Miller said. “Every facet of support was well above average, from maintenance support to logistics support, even the refueling operations that took place here were well informed and completely integrated with all of the moving parts that comprise the 378th AEW.”



By working alongside joint services and partner nations the Silver Eagles showcased their ability to operate in a dynamic environment, leaving the region as a more ready and lethal force.



“We definitely leave here well trained and well versed in interoperability not just as a joint force but also with our coalition and partner nations,” Miller said. “It’s hard to find those training opportunities elsewhere and it’s definitely unique to time spent in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.”

