Stouffer takes command of Dover’s Reserve Wing

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. --

Col. Douglas A. Stouffer assumed command of the 512th Airlift Wing in a ceremony here today.



Addressing the Airmen of the Liberty Wing, Stouffer expressed his feelings on taking command of Delaware’s only Air Force Reserve unit.



“I humbly accept command of the 512th Airlift Wing,” said Stouffer. “I’m honored to serve in this capacity, and I thank you once again for what you do for this Air Force.”



In a Covid-19 mitigation-friendly environment, the ceremony was presided by the commander of the 4th Air Force, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey T. Pennington.



“Team, I’ll tell ya; you’re in great hands,” said Pennington. “Some of the most phenomenal, upbeat, positive, experienced leaders in all of 4th Air Force are here leading you.”



The 512th AW, also known as the Liberty Wing, is an Air Force Reserve Command associate wing comprised of 1,650 Reserve Citizen Airmen that support AFRC’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission, operating the C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



Stouffer is a command pilot with more than 6,000 flight hours, including over 400 combat hours. Prior to taking command of the Liberty Wing, he led the 927th Air Refueling Wing, based at MacDill AFB, Florida.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US