Digging for discoveries

Brothers learn about the types of artifacts that are discovered in local archeological digs at the Eglin Archeology Day at Jackson Guard station in Niceville, March 26, 2022. More than 125 people attended the event to learn about Eglin's and the local area's heritage and cultural resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaime Bishopp)

The Eglin Cultural Resources Office hosted the 9th annual Archeology Day March 26 at the Jackson Guard station here. The event is a community outreach event to bring awareness of the cultural resources on the installation.



More than 125 people attended the event to learn about Eglin and local area heritage and cultural resources. On display was a pioneer exhibit, a children’s table, history markers, and the Atwater historic shipwreck. In addition to the Eglin resources, there were exhibits by the Fort Walton Beach Culture and Heritage Center and Prentice Thomas and Associates, a local archeology company.



Catherine Nolan, an archeologist and organizer for the event, explained because Eglin is federal land, the vast cultural resources need to be made accessible to the public.



“We have everything from prehistoric sights going back to paleo Indian through sites that are military significant historically, so we have a wide range of resources,” said Nolan.



The Eglin Archeology Day event happens every March in connection to Florida’s Archeology Month.